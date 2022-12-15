David Richard Kentoff, of Jupiter, Fla., died peacefully on Dec. 5. He was born on July 26, 1937, in Chicago, to Jacob and Edith Kentoff. After graduating from Von Steuben Metropolitan High School in Chicago, he completed both undergraduate studies and law school at Northwestern University. He moved his family to the Washington, D.C., area to work at the law firm of Arnold & Porter until his retirement in 2007.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan Lipp Kentoff. David is survived by his devoted wife Rosanne Kentoff; loving sons, Michael of Washington, D.C., and Eric of Jupiter; cherished granddaughter, Lucy; and daughters-in-law, Maureen (Meharg) and Renee (Ellis).

Donations may be made to Scripps Research (scripps.edu). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.