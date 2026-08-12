David Robbins

On Aug. 4, David Mark Robbins of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully. He is survived by his brother, Steven (Karen) Robbins; his sister, Nancy (Barry) Arabia; his niece, Rachel Maizel; his nephew, Michael (Danielle) Maizel and their three children; his best friend, Roberta Neal; his nephews, Kyle and Craig (Libby) Robbins; his niece, Janet (Jon) Gelcich; two other nephews; three grandnephews; three grandnieces; and many other loving family members and close friends. Dave will be remembered for his generosity, thoughtfulness, adventurous spirit, and the lasting impact he had on all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to the ACLU Foundation, the Trust for Public Land or The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.