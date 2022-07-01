David Schon, of Washington, D.C., and Bloomfield Hills, Mich., died on June 23. He was 55. Beloved husband of Michael Leo Schon. Loving son of the late Jack and the late Florence Schon. Adored brother of Laura Schon (Richard) Schiller, the late Joyce Schon and the late Alan Schon. Dear brother-in-law of Sharon Brown (Jim) Zeller. Cherished uncle of Rachel Schiller (Michael) McWhirter, Emily Schiller (Ken) Shapira and Erica Schiller. Great-uncle of Maxine McWhirter and Huxley McWhirter. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel.

