David Schuchat

On Jan. 2, David George Schuchat of Washington, D.C. Beloved son of the late Simon and Sara Schuchat; brother of the late Betsy Schoen, Theodor and Michael Schuchat; uncle of Simon (Christine) Schuchat, the late Frank Schuchat, Anne (Fariborz Paydar) Schuchat, Betty (Jim) McDonald, Charles Schuchat, Samuel (Ilana Debare) Schuchat and Daniel (Lori Laubich) Schuchat, great-uncle of Nora (Noah Weiss) Schuchat, Rose (Seth) Wanta, Sara McDonald, Jessica (Erik) Anderson), Jimmy McDonald, Rebecca Schuchat, Isaac Schuchat, Benson Schuchat, Sander Schuchat, great-great-uncle of Iris and Remy Weiss, Frankie and Drew Wanta, Maya Walter and Macden Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME.