David Scott Isaacs, of Potomac, passed away on Nov. 17 at the age of 68. After serving in the Navy, David enjoyed a long career as a systems engineer for Federal government agencies.

David is survived by his loving wife, Benita Marcus; sons, Gregory Isaacs and Matthew Adler; sister, Emilie Schwab; brothers, David Berlin, Alan (Gail) Isaacs and Jeffrey Isaacs; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Ami (bethami.org) or Sancob Penguin Preserve (sanccob.co.za).