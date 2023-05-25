On May 12, David Stutman passed away at age 99. A lifelong Washingtonian, he grew up on Spring Road NW, attended Raymond Elementary, MacFarland Junior High and Roosevelt High School. His childhood stomping ground was the Raymond Playground. He graduated from George Washington University and completed the Education for Public Management Program at the University of Washington (Seattle).

David enlisted in the Army in 1943. He served as a machine gunner in the 145th Infantry, 37th Division during World War II in the South Pacific, earning two battle stars for combat in Bougainville and Luzon.

David was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor and the Oak Leaf Cluster for heroic achievement at Luzon. On April 27, 1945, he was the only ammunition carrier of the first machine gun squad to reach the peak of Mount Pacawagan. When the first gunner was wounded he became the assistant gunner, ultimately defending his position against the enemy counterattack with his rifle. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds suffered during the Battle of Manila while rescuing wounded Americans who had been booby-trapped by the enemy.

David was a patriotic American and a career civil servant for 40 years at the Pentagon. He served as chief of management in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics on the Army Staff. He received numerous citations including the Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service from the secretary of the Army. During his career, he served as the Army logistics representative on the Army Reorganization Commission which successfully implemented the Department of Defense Reorganization Act of 1986 (Goldwater – Nichols Act).

He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans and passionate about the State of Israel. David is survived by his devoted daughters, Rochelle Eisenberg (Stephen d.), Barbara Kruglak (Alan) and Valerie Portney. Also survived by his seven grandchildren, Lauren Feldman (Steven), Michael Eisenberg (Nikki Campbell), Rachel Eisenberg, Danielle Wentworth (Brian), Eric Kruglak (Jennifer), Alexandra Portney and Joey Portney; and his six great-grandchildren, Spencer, Poppy and Dylan Feldman, Wren Eisenberg and Arielle and Cody Wentworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Antoinette, son Russell, parents Daniel and Yetta (Loube) Stutman, brother Philip Baker, and sisters Jean Schwartz and Betty Abramson.