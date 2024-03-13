Trusted Washington, D.C., area psychiatrist David Trachtenberg, 88, passed away on Feb. 26, in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Trachtenberg was born on March 5, 1935, the first child of Joseph and Sarah Trachtenberg.

He attended Harvard University, during which time he met the love of his life, Rita Smith, who he wed in 1955. He then attended the New York University School of Medicine, and after graduating completed additional training in psychiatry at the University of Maryland and Duke University Medical Center.

After serving as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Trachtenberg settled in the greater Washington, D.C., area where he engaged in the private practice of psychiatry for more than 50 years. He was thoroughly devoted to the well-being of his patients, to the extent that he had to be talked into retiring in his early 80s.

Dr. Trachtenberg was equally devoted to his family, and the years following his retirement were spent enjoying the company of his beloved wife Rita, and the families of his children and grandchildren. He was a lover of art, good food, travel, new technology and gadgets, and Washington, D.C., politics and sports.

He especially enjoyed an engrossing conversation and was an extraordinary listener and trusted advisor to his friends and family members.

He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 68 years, Rita Trachtenberg, his two children, Carolyn Wolfe (William, Washington D.C./Palm Beach), and Adam Trachtenberg (Joan, Miami), and two grandchildren, Matthew Edenbaum (Rachael), and Ross Edenbaum (Gabriela), both of the greater Washington, D.C., area, and three great-grandchildren, Eloise, Lily, and Emerson. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Adelson and brother Malcolm Trachtenberg.