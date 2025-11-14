David Weinstein

On Nov. 14, David Michael Weinstein of Rockville, Maryland, died peacefully at home. David was a loving husband, devoted father and loyal friend. He was a kind and genuine person with strong values and a positive outlook. His greatest joy in life was being a husband and a dad.

David loved spending time with his wife, Rachel, and his daughters, Ellie and Sara, whether they were watching sports, listening to music, jumping waves at the beach or simply talking about daily life. He saw every moment together as an opportunity to connect, to teach and to learn from them in return. Through his love of sports, music and cultural history, he passed down not just knowledge, but also a sense of interest about people and the world around him. David was an avid reader and collector, finding quiet happiness in searching for rare records, baseball cards and hidden treasures at antique markets, always drawn to the things that told a story.

David proudly served the public for more than 25 years as a senior program officer at the National Endowment for the Humanities, where he helped grantees bring important stories to life through documentary films and other public projects. Additionally, David was an accomplished scholar and author who had two books published, “The Eddie Cantor Story: A Jewish Life in Performance and Politics” and “The Forgotten Network: DuMont and the Birth of American Television.” David embraced life with wonder and warmth, finding pleasure in learning and in meaningful conversations. He will be remembered for his vast curiosity, optimism and humor.

David is survived by wife, Rachel (née Flatt) Weinstein, and their daughters, Ellie and Sara Weinstein; his mother, Judith Weinstein; sister, Sheri Weinstein; uncle, Steve Rosenthal and aunt, Eileen Kirlin; and his loving extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Weinstein (z”l). Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Connections. Arrangements are entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.