Debbie Leibowitz was a brilliant educator who lovingly improved the lives of so many elementary school children as well as the teachers she mentored, including 23 years at Montgomery County Public Schools.

“Kind” is the first word most people use to describe her, as she always wanted others to know they were special. She loved being surrounded by friends and family and sharing stories, games and laughter.

She was an avid reader, a recreational bridge player and lifelong friend to her girl scout clique. Debbie was very involved with her synagogue, Beth El, and wrote the Haggadah for their women’s seder.

She was dedicated to her Judaism and passionate about passing down her traditions and values to future generations.

Debbie was the devoted mother of Paula (Danny) Sayag and David (Myriam) Leibowitz, and the loving sister of Judith Halpern. She is also survived by six grandsons, Jason (Haley), Benjamin (Alexa), Jonathan (Avigail), Eitan, Aaron, and Eric (Madelyn), and three great-grandchildren, Brody, Stevie Rose and Elle.

Her family encourages memorial donations to support Israel in their fight against terrorism. Please consider a contribution to migdalohrusa.org or to an organization of your choosing.