Deborah Kronzek, of Calabasas, Calif., formerly of Potomac, died on Nov. 20. Beloved daughter of Esther Pahl and the late Israel Norkin. Devoted mother of Rachael (Patrick) Connelly and Matthew and Gabriel Kronzek. Loving sister of Daniel Norkin and Jamie Borns. Cherished grandmother of Leo and Lucelle Connelly. Contributions may be made to Hadassah. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

