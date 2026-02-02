Debra Engler

Debra Jo “Debby” Engler, 68, originally of Houston, Texas, and a D.C. native since 1969, passed away Jan. 28 of natural causes. A devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother (affectionately known as “Cookie”) and compassionate nurse, Debby brought warmth, care and steady kindness to everyone she encountered. Her life was rooted in an unwavering, unconditional love for her family, regardless of distance. Ten years ago, Debby entered her most treasured role as a grandmother and spent the last decade weaving wonder and joy into the lives of her four beloved grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Engler and Roberta Cherner. Debby will be deeply missed by her husband, Alan Lopatin; her sons, Jonah and Asa Lopatin; her daughters-in-law, Ashley Pencak and Maggie Lopatin; her grandchildren, Gray, Tessa Noah and Lily Lopatin; her siblings, Andrew and David Engler and Judith Sax; her siblings-in-law, Susan and Myrna Engler and Larry Sax; and her nieces, Amy and Kelly Engler and Rebecca and Nicole Sax.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME.