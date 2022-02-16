Debra Kimelblatt Reed, of Gaithersburg, passed away on Jan. 31, at the age of 57. She was the beloved daughter of Irene Kimelblatt, sister of David Kimelblatt, sister-in-law of Mary Kimelblatt, niece of Diane Levy, and aunt of Meredith Kimelblatt, Anna Kimelblatt, and Thomas and Cecily Kimelblatt.

Deb graduated from the University of Maryland in 1986 with a degree in education. She taught first grade at Laytonsville Elementary School and won the Sallie Mae Award for best first-year teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools.

After marrying David Reed, she moved to Burbank, Calif., where she established her own business, Tender Loving Pet Care. After several years, she returned to Maryland and became an attendance secretary for Montgomery County Public Schools. Donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 South Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850 (mchumane.org).