Dena Forster (nee Nisenfeld)

Dena Forster, of Washington, passed away on Nov. 14. She was 86. A native of Philadelphia, Mrs. Forster graduated summa cum laude from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in Romance languages in 1957. She taught Spanish during her husband’s medical training in Cincinnati and accompanied him during his Army Public Health Service to Puerto Rico.

After they relocated to Washington, D.C., she was active in her synagogue and devoted her later years to charity. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Stanley Forster; her daughter Molly; and her brothers Eli, Cy, Jay and Howard. She is survived by her children Louis (Rurika Nakagawa), Henry (Kelly) and Susan; her grandchildren, Samantha (Mark Hafner), Brendan (Hiromi Namikawa), Jessica (Noel Garcia), Kevin (Sarah Cunningham), David (Mimi Gu), Madison, Cara, Julia (Jeremy Kaner), Ben and Cyrus; her great-grandchildren, Arianna, Ethan and Gordon; and her siblings Frank (Sue), Steven (Rochelle), Barbi and Marc (Bonnie).