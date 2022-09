On Sept. 16, Devora Rosen of Miami Beach, formerly of Potomac, died on Sept. 16. Wife of the late Nathan Rosen; mother of Leora (Jeffrey) Greene, Ronit Rosen, Ariela (Joel) Greenberg and Oren Rosen; survived by six granchildren. Contributions may be made to Hadassah Medical Organization, Kiryat Hadassah.

