Diane Alexander Meyer passed away on Nov. 2, two weeks shy of her 78th birthday. She was born to Samuel N. Alexander and Eleanor F. Magazine on November 15, 1945. Diane was dedicated to her friends and to making life better for those who were less fortunate.

She met her first husband, Raul, in synagogue and was his sidekick from middle school to their marriage in college. It should have worked, but it didn’t. Her second husband, Dan, was 12 years older, divorced with four children. It shouldn’t have worked, but it did, for 54 years. A co-worker once said they were “kindred spirits,” which they engraved inside their wedding rings.

After graduating from BCC High School and getting degrees at Universities of Maryland and George Washington, Diane worked with various social programs in D.C., including VISTA Associates, Job Corps, Model Cities and a JOBS program at a furniture factory in North Carolina.

Her successful proposal funding professional ambulance services in Western, NC, led to her directing a three-year hospital research study to determine a better way to predict the nursing care hospitals needed on any given day.

The system she helped develop was based on the needs of indiviutal patients rather than number of patients in a nursing unit. Encouraged to disseminate the new system (GRASP) she founded her own company. When Diane sold the rights to GRASP 10 years later, it was in use at more than 500 hospitals in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., with offices in N.C., Colo., CA, Toronto and London. GRASP was purchased by FCG Inc., Calif., and subsequently sold to Diane’s former employees.

Diane continued her healthcare career identifying and promoting best practices for the Veterans Health Administration in Washington, D.C. She also served on boards of a hospital and a hospice in N.C., and was a charter member and long-time Common Cause volunteer.

During her working years, Diane volunteered at The Carpenter’s Shelter and library in Alexandria, Va. In retirement, she continued her volunteer and community building efforts as a receptionist, publicist and grant writer for an adult daycare center, a volunteer and board member for a community food bank, and founder of a non-partisan citizen action organization addressing national and local issues.

In 2021, Diane was recognized as one of the most influential people in the I-19 Corridor by the GV News.

If you wish to honor her life, help somone less fortunate or consider a contribution to the Diane Alexander Meyer Scholarship Fund at American University assisting First Generation women pursuing careers in public service, social justice and human rights: giving.American.edu/page/59415/donate/1.