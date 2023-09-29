Diane Barbara Schweber (nee Lafferman) passed away on Sept. 19. A beloved wife, sister, aunt, great aunt, stepmother and step-grandmother. After graduating the University of Maryland, she pursued a business career. Until her retirement, she was a key executive in The Boeing Company as the director of government relations. As such, she interfaced with U.S. and foreign governments.

Preceded in death by her parents, Jules and Neysa Lafferman. Beloved wife of Dr. Saul Schweber; loving sister of Myra Lafferman Fox (William Z. Fox); cherished aunt of Janice Nelson, Sheryl (William) Adler, Susan (Gregory) Schwartz, Laura (Richard) Wolf; great-aunt of ten nieces and nephews to whom she was extremely close to; stepmother of Mark (Julie) Schweber; step-grandmother of Kyla Schweber, Casey Schweber, Erica Schweber, and Jesse Kirzner. She loved her dogs from the present Dani to the proceeded ones. She was a wonderful and giving friend to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FIDF (fidf.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.