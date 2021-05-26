Diane Blumberg (nee Krostar)

Diane Blumberg, of Bethesda, passed away on May 18, at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Jodi Blumberg, Sam Blumberg (Elizabeth Hembree) and Seth Blumberg; her grandchildren, Jessie (Matt) Blumin, Ben Blumberg and Yoni Blumberg; and her great-grandchildren, Amira Blumin and Asa Blumin. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Blumberg, and her parents, Lena and Joseph Krostar. Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Washington, 11900 Parklawn Dr. Ste. 350, Rockville, MD 20852. Services by Sol Levinson & Bros.