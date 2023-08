On Aug. 9, Dianna Maryn, of Annandale. Beloved wife of Gregory R. Maryn. Devoted mother of Nina Marie Maryn. Dear sister of Deborah (Gary) Lynn, Donna (Gary) Walker and Kara (Larry) Sweeney. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate.cancer.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel