Dianne Kay, of Bethesda, died on Nov. 3. She was 84. Born in Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 1, 1938. Wife of Alan I. Kay. Dianne and Alan oversaw the construction of Children’s Inn, Camp Fantastic, a 59-room facility on the National Institutes of Health campus that provides free housing for sick children and their families over long periods and raised the money for the inn. They served as co-chairmen of the American Cancer Society Ball for six years. Dianne also served on the boards of George Mason University and Camp Fantastic.

She is beloved by children, Michael, Donna and husband Bruce, and Bryan; grandchildren, Lauren and husband Adam, Devin and wife Marisa, Laney and husband Jared, Brandon, Justin, Hannah and Peri; grandchildren by marriage, Brad and Dani; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Hudson, Alexis and Aria.