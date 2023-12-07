Dinah Haramati passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, (17 Kislev 5784) at the age of 94. Dinah was a 7th generation Israeli, born in Jerusalem in 1929, daughter of Rabbi Shmuel and Bitya (nee Horowitz) Eliezri.

The eldest of five children, she was raised in a religious Zionist home, as her father, who served as the rabbi of the Bayit Vegan neighborhood, was a disciple of Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaKohen Kook, the Chief Rabbi of British Mandatory Palestine.

During the War for Israel’s Independence, she participated in defending Jerusalem and served as a leader of female soldiers.

After the war, she studied Pedagogy and Hebrew Education at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the Mizrachi Teachers’ Training College.

Dinah and her husband, Rabbi Amnon Haramati, were recruited to teach at Jewish schools in Brooklyn, NY. She first taught at the Bialik School, but in 1968 moved to join her husband at the Yeshivah of Flatbush High School in Brooklyn, NY, where she served as chair of the Hebrew Department and taught thousands of students as a master educator until her retirement in 2001.

Dinah and her husband also spent many summers in Camp Massad, a pioneering Jewish camp immersed in Hebrew language, Jewish tradition and Zionism.

In 2001, she and her husband retired from full-time teaching and relocated to Silver Spring, Md., where they resumed teaching evening classes to the community.

She was buried in Jerusalem and was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her three sons, Aviad (Claire) Haramati of Silver Spring, Md.; Nogah (Linda) Haramati of New Rochelle, NY; and Raz (Debra) Haramati of Englewood, NJ; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.