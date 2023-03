On Feb. 23, Dolores Shapiro, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully. She was 92. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry Shapiro; loving mother of Beth, Risa (Michael), Hope (Richard) and the late Paula (Randy); cherished grandmother of Jared (Andrea), Miles, Audrey, Sarah and Tess; devoted great-grandmother to Ilana, Ariel and Gabriel; dedicated sister of Arden and Ilene (Harry). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

