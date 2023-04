On April 3, Donald Goldman, of Potomac. Beloved husband of Marilyn Segall Goldman; devoted father of Debra (Patrick) Curtis, David (Betsy) Goldman and Laurie (Bill) Noyes; loving brother of Jacqueline (Frank) Zappala; cherished grandfather of Nathan, Nicholas and Ella Curtis, Gabbie and Carly Noyes, and Henry and Ethan Goldman. Contributions may be made to Manna Food Center (mannafood.org) or Earl Monroe Renaissance School (earlmonroeschool.org).

