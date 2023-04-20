On April 6, Donald Howard Weiss, of Potomac. He was 88. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 65 years, Carole H. Weiss, and his eldest son, Peter J. Weiss. He is survived by his two children, Evelyn Weiss Zawatsky (Marc) of Barrington, R.I., and Richard A. Weiss (Tara) of McKinney, Texas; four grandsons; one granddaughter and one great-grandson; and his sister, Susan Gitlitz, of Delray Beach, Fla. He was the son of the late Sylvia (Plateis) Weiss and Jack J. (Jacob) Weiss. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1955 from New York University. He joined IBM as a systems engineer in manufacturing and was one of the pioneers in early mainframe computing. After retiring in 1994, he volunteered at the Smithsonian Institution. The family would like to thank Betty Biney, who provided care and support to Mr. Weiss. Donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or eMerge.

