Donald Sacarob passed away on Sept. 15. Husband to Joan Walder Sacarob; loving father to Harvy Sacarob (Melinda) and Susan (Dr. Lon) Merin; grandfather to Maile (Geoffrey Woodhall), Sydney (Daniel Silvermintz) and Julie (Sam Klein); and great- grandfather to Alana. He was a two-time president of Arlington Fairfax Jewish Congregation and the National Vice President of Hadassah Association.

