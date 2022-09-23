Donna Silverman, of Rockville, passed away on

July 31 at age 74. Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Marc Silverman; two daughters, Tracy

Silverman-Mednik and Lauren Silverman Simon; their husbands, Greg Mednik and Daniel Simon; and her four grandchildren, Sydney Mednik, Ashley Mednik, Elan Simon and Jordana Simon. Donna is also survived by her twin sister, Lorna Greenberg; brother-in-law, Richard Greenberg; as well as her nieces, Allison Greenberg and Jennifer Greenberg Lax.

Donna grew up in New Rochelle, N.Y. She moved to Washington, D.C., where she graduated from American University, and met her husband.

Donna volunteered giving tours at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for 10 years. She was also a docent at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington.

Donations may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and Kyra’s Rescue, a Golden Retriever rescue organization.