On. Jan. 22, Doris Goldman (nee Chilton) died peacefully at her home surrounded by family in Boynton Beach, Fla. She was 97.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Dr. Sherry Goldman, in Maryland, and son, Robert Goldman, in Israel. She is survived by three granddaughters, Netta (David) Twito of Florida, Talya (Adi) Ben Ezra of Israel, and Jodi Ann Goldman of Maryland. She also had the joy of meeting her great grandson, Nohar. Her family also included numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Balfour Goldman; her brother, Monroe Chilton (Monte) and his wife, Renee; her son, Steven Mark Goldman; and her grandson, Steven Haly Goldman (Sherry’s son).

Doris was born on April 12, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Lester and Anna Chilton. She graduated from Girls Commercial High School with special training in art, and worked as an illustrator for magazines and children’s books in New York. While working as a counselor at Camp Louise in Thurmont, Md., she met the love of her life, Balfour, who was being discharged from the Army after World War II. They got engaged on their second date and were married on Feb. 17, 1946. She moved with Balfour to Washington, D.C., and then to Bethesda.

Donations may be sent to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington or to Best Friends Animal Society. The family would like to thank Doris’ team of caregivers, Theresa, Donna, Cris and Chris-P. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.