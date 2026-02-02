On Jan. 31, Doris Minneman of Potomac, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Milton J Minneman. Devoted mother of Jill (Thomas Fulcher) Minneman. Loving grandmother of Tyler and Adam Fulcher. Doris was predeceased by her brother, Harvey Nord. Doris Minneman, a lifelong learner, dedicated herself to helping others grow — first as a guidance counselor, then as an executive leadership trainer and later as a career counselor, who inspired both individuals and organizations to reach their potential.

Even after retiring, Doris’ curiosity never waned. For many years, she enjoyed taking classes at OLLI at Johns Hopkins University, exploring everything from literature and history to music, and forging lasting friendships along the way.

Doris had a special bond with animals; they loved her as much as she loved them. She brought great warmth and attentiveness to all who knew her. She had a wonderful close relationship with her daughter and took great delight in her family. She will be remembered not only for her kindness and intellect, but also for her impeccable sense of style; even to the end, she made sure to wear her earrings and lipstick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Johns Hopkins, https://tinyurl.com/4d6wctpm or to American Jewish World Service, https://tinyurl.com/artd82yp. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME.