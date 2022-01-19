Doris Persh (nee Arnold) of Winter Garden, Fla., recently of Springfield, Va., passed away on Jan. 11 at the age of 95. She is survived by her beloved sons, Michael (Laurie) Persh and Richard (Suni) Persh; grandchildren, Joslyn (Justin) Sklar and Aaron Persh; step-grandchildren, Andrea (Stephen) Baird and Heath Molinatti; and great-grandchildren, Holden and Elliott Baird. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, “Jerry” Persh. Mrs. Persh was born in New York City, worked as a special education teacher for many years, and was a devoted, generous family member and friend to all who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to the American Lung Association or with trees planted in her honor through the Jewish National Fund.