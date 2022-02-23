Doris R. Aaronson, of West Milford, N.J., formerly of Washington, passed away on Feb. 2. She was 83. She will be greatly missed by her brother, David Aaronson (Laura), and sister, Jean Rosenfeld (George); her niece Stephanie Kurek (Itzhak) and their daughter, Lillie Kurek; her niece Sunny Lerner (Akiba) and their children, Ellie and Jeremiah; and Dara Schreiber (Bill); and Jared Prushansky and his children, Jory, Astin and Aylin. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and May Aaronson.

She had a long career as a professor of cognitive psychology and neuroscience at New York University and was a trailblazer for women in academia. She was a past president of the Eastern Psychological Association. A donation may be made in her name at Hope’s Door (https://55140.thankyou4caring.org/).