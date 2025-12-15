Dorm at Israeli Research Center Named for DC Philanthropists

The names of two prominent D.C.-area Jewish philanthropists are now emblazoned on a new dormitory building added to the Weizmann Institute of Science campus in Israel.

Gary and Pennie Abramson, Potomac philanthropists who have supported the Weizmann Institute for decades, made the lead donation for the new building, a 16-floor residence hall for international students and postdoctoral fellows on the Rehovot, Israel, campus.

Several other American philanthropists also partnered with the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science to help launch this project.

“It’s really a state-of-the-art, gorgeous building,” said the Abramsons’ daughter, philanthropist Amanda Abramson Posner. She said it includes a penthouse, bar, seating area, game room, a garden and outdoor balconies to foster socialization. Some rooms are also accessible.

“That’s one of the things about Weizmann, is that they don’t just stay in their lane,” she said. “They don’t just stay in their departments; they encourage [scientists] to move around and talk to different scientists and see what other people are working on and to collaborate. And they’ve found that this is effective.”

Construction on the building began in 2021, with planning guidance from Gary Abramson, who works in real estate development. The building’s first residents are expected to move in by early 2026.

Abramson Posner said the area surrounding the Weizmann has limited hotels and dormitories, so she and her family saw a need for a place for students, visiting scientists and speakers to stay comfortably.

On Nov. 11, Abramson Posner represented the family at the dedication ceremony in Israel, where she received a ceremonial key to the building from Alon Chen, the president of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

“The Abramson family’s legacy of support for the Institute is now commemorated with this beautiful addition to the Weizmann campus,” Dave Doneson, the CEO of the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, said in a press release.

“It was very special,” Abramson Posner told Washington Jewish Week. “It was such an honor to go to Israel and be part of this ceremony and to represent my family, who have done so much for Weizmann.”

The Abramsons have a long history of leadership with the American committee. Pennie Abramson formerly served as its president, and she and Gary held a variety of other leadership roles. The Abramsons also expanded the Weizmann’s circle of support in the D.C. region as co-chairs of the committee’s Mid-Atlantic region.

Pennie Abramson helped fundraise locally for the institute and traveled to Israel “as soon as she could” to meet scientists, faculty and others at the Weizmann.

“[My mom] just got as involved as possible and made a lot of friends and contacts there that have been ongoing, lasting for many years,” Abramson Posner said.

Science and giving back have long been tenets of the Abramsons’ lives, according to Abramson Posner.

“[My parents] have been very generous contributors to all charities as far as I remember growing up,” the Bethesda philanthropist said. “They were involved in a million different charities for all kinds of things, but science was a particular interest of my mother’s.”

Abramson Posner added that her mom cared about the impact that science has on the world and how scientific research rapidly evolves to improve people’s lives: “She was always interested in it and trying to make a difference without being a scientist herself.”

Abramson Posner grew up hearing about the importance of philanthropy. “That’s something that was instilled in me early, and in the Jewish religion itself, it says tikkun olam — leaving the world in a better place than you found it is important.”

“Legacy is of the utmost importance to my parents,” Abramson Posner said in her remarks at the ceremony. “My grandparents also supported Weizmann, and then my parents, and now I join as the third part of the legacy.”

The Abramsons generally aren’t a philanthropic family that seeks out accolades. “But on certain things, it’s important to have your name on them,” Abramson Posner said. “It’s important to show others that we do this, so that maybe others will follow.”

She added that everything can’t be anonymous, or else people might not be inspired to take action: “Something like this, we’re very proud of, so why not have our name on this?”

[email protected]