On May 13, Dorothy Eisenberg Adelman, of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Frank Adelman; devoted mother of Martie Adelman (Marc Schneider), Stacey Bilker (Warren), Marc Adelman (Kathy) and Robert Adelman (Lisa Simon); beloved sister of Batya Yaakobi and Joseph Eisenberg; cherished grandmother of Miri Neff (Dan), Anne Shmaya (Aviv), Julia Brainin (Sam), Molly Schneider, Gabriel Adelman and Taylor Adelman; and adored great-grandmother of Shaina and Ben Neff, Lea and Aryeh Brainin and Adi Shmaya. Contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund or Tikvat Israel Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

