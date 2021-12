Dorothy Elaine Feld, of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away on Dec. 9, with her four children lovingly by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Feld. Devoted mother of Dr. Jeffrey (Karen) Feld, Lynne (Ronald) Bergman, Robin (Kevin) Beede and Richard (Alison) Feld. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.