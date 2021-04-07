Dorothy Pollack Kirby, of Washington, died peacefully at home of natural causes on March 30. She was 100. She attended the Montefiore Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. Upon graduation in 1941, Dorothy enlisted in the Army. During World War II, she served as a nurse in Normandy, Paris, the Philippines and Japan, retiring with the rank of first lieutenant in 1946. Dorothy was awarded numerous medals for her service, culminating with the French National Order of the Legion of Honour medal in 2016.

In 1947, she married veteran Harold Pollack with whom she had three children. Dorothy became a widow in 1968 shortly after starting to work as a public health nurse for the Washington, DC Welfare Department.

In 1973, she married Edward C. Kirby MD. After retiring from public health at age 62, Dorothy became an artist and supporter of the arts, working as a docent at the Museum of American Art, The American Building Museum and the Renwick.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her beloved stepson, Christian Kirby, her two brothers, Herbert and Robert Kabat, and her sister-in-law, Sandy Kabat. She is survived by her children, Ina Herlitzka (Alan), Mark Kirby, Gwen Pollack (Thomas Schreier) and Fred Pollack (Dorte Lindhardt); grandchildren, Sam, Halea, Arthur, Maya and Isaac. Contributions may be made to the DC Statehood Coalition (dcstatehoodcoalition.org), the Capital Area Food Bank (capitalareafoodbank.org) or to Temple Micah (templemicah.org/donate).