Douglas Brothers, of Alexandria, died on April 22. He was 79. He was the son of Jule and Charles Brothers. Mr. Brothers’ academic degrees includes a master’s in software systems engineering from George Mason University. He served in the Air Force in 1966-76, worked at Eaton Corporation 1976-78 and at Northrop Grumman 1978-2009. Mr. Brothers was a mason and a member of B’nai B’rith. He is survived by his wife, Estelle; sons, Samuel Brothers and Elliot Brothers; a daughter, Sherri Brothers; his brother, Jeff Brothers; sister, Janice Creeger; and grandchildren, Jacob, Jay, Sydney and Ethan.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel