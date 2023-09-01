On Aug. 22, Dr. Albert Lazlo Lichtmann died peacefully at age 95. Born in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 11, 1928, to Ida and Lajos Lichtmann. Growing up, he attended the Budapest Jewish High School until Jewish children were no longer permitted to attend school. After the Germans occupied Hungary, he and his parents were forced to move from their home to a designated yellow star building. Soon after, 16-year-old Albert and his father were marched away and taken to dig trenches around Budapest. He became separated from his father soon after and was herded away on a death march to the Austrian border. He and others were shoved into cattle cars after nine days on foot and then incarcerated in a forced-labor camp at Harka and Lichtenwork where he was terrorized. After six months of unimaginable conditions during a brutal winter, he was liberated by advancing Russian forces. He was eventually reunited with both his parents.

Albert earned his medical degree and practiced obstetrics and gynecology until 1956 when, during the Hungarian Revolution, he escaped Hungary by foot, crossing into Austria and making his way to the United States.

Albert earned his medical license to practice anesthesiology and brought his parents out of Hungary to join him in Virginia. In 1962, he met and married the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Judith.

Albert joined the anesthesia group of the newly built Fairfax Hospital in 1961, before taking on the role as the chief of anesthesiology for more than 30 years at Northern Virginia Doctors’ Hospital in Arlington. He retired from medical practice in 1996.

Albert is survived by his adoring daughters, Katherine “Kitty” Dockser (Evan) and Vivian Keller (Eric); and his grandchildren, Samantha, Drew, Julia, Benjamin and Joshua. Donations may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.