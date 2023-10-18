Dr. Bernard R. Shochet, a Baltimore Internist and Psychiatrist for nearly 40 years until retiring in 1996, died on Saturday, Oct. 14, at age 92. He was surrounded by his loving family. Cherished father of Susan Abramson (Paul), Dr. Robert Shochet (Jodi), and Cantor Michael Shochet (Denise); adored grandfather of Erin (David) Mossberg and Rabbi Matisyahu (Chaya) Shochet, Andrew (Heather) and Samuel (Kim) Abramson, Jacob and Zachary Shochet; and beloved great-grandfather to Reid and Riley Mossberg, Miriam, Shlomo, Yitzchak and Sara Chava Shochet, and Andi Abramson. Beloved brother of Doris Sherman and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his loving wife, Sondra Shochet. Bernie Shochet was an admired physician in private practice on Park Heights Avenue and at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore for nearly four decades. He was President of the Medical Staff and Chairman of the Medical Executive Committee at Sinai Hospital. He was Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine and Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at University of Maryland Medical School and a Past President of Temple Emanuel of Baltimore. He also served on the Medical Ethics Committee for the State of Maryland and taught psychosomatic medicine and medical interviewing to training and practicing physicians in Baltimore and nationally. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Senior Cantor’s Discretionary Fund, Temple Rodef Shalom: templerodefshalom.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

