Dr. Bernard Yanowitz, of Washington, died in Florida unexpectedly on May 17. He was born in Malone, N.Y., and attended St. Lawrence University and graduated from Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery in 1949. A veteran of World War II, he came to Washington to join the staff of the Group Health Association. He was recalled to service in the Navy during the Korean War, and after his discharge he returned to Washington to enter private practice.

He was a past president of the District of Columbia Dental Society, the Maimonides Dental Society and the Washington Federation of Temple Brotherhoods. He was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the honorary dental society, and was awarded Fellowship in the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists and the Academy of General Dentistry.

He did volunteer work for the Hebrew Home for the Aged, the Metropolitan Police Boys and Girls Club and served on the board of governors of the Washington Hebrew Congregation from 1970-1973.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, of more than 70 years; his five children, Melissa Yanowitz (John Robey), John Yanowitz (SuAnne), Julie Alter (Leo), Beth Devlin (Joe), Mark Yanowitz (Amy Belscher); and a brother, Dr. Frank Yanowitz (Betty). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Allison Alter Martin (Keith), Bryan Alter, Conor Devlin (Melissa), Becca Devlin Spresser (Michael), Kayla Devlin, Sam Yanowitz, Alva Yanowitz and Jack Yanowitz; and four great-grandchildren, Miriam, Brooks, Ruby and Charlie, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Paul Yanowitz and Bertha Jebrock Yanowitz, and sisters, Mildred, Lillian, Gertrude and Louise.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org) or the Washington Hebrew Congregation (whctemple.org/give).