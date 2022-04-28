Dr. Bruce Feldman, of Potomac, passed away on April 21. Beloved husband of Sharon Feldman; devoted father of Michael Feldman and Kathryn (David) Forman; loving brother of Dr. Douglas (Eileen) Feldman and Jane (Lawrence) Abrams; cherished grandfather of Max and Sadie; and uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. To donate to a scholarship in Dr. Feldman’s name, visit drbrucefeldman.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

