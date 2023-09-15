On Sept. 7, Dr. Charles S. Greenhouse, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., died at age 86. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Greenhouse; his son David (Deborah) Greenhouse; daughter, Audrey (Jon) Friedlander; and daughter-in-law, Robyn Greenhouse; grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan (Katrina), Hannah (Christopher), Justin, Ryan, Jacob, Tyler, Joey and Dylan. He is predeceased by his son Stephen Greenhouse

Charles graduated from Alfred University, where he met his wife, Linda. He attended Howard University School of Medicine and trained in OBGYN at the Washington Hospital Center. He did an internship at Long Island Jewish Hospital and then entered the army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star.

