Dr. Esther Ocuin, of Bethesda, died of pancreatic cancer on April 29. She was 74. Beloved wife of 51 years to Jay. She is the daughter of the late Mayer (1919-1993) and Szewa (1921-2000), born in Tel Aviv on Nov. 21, 1947. She was a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces (1966-1968) and served two tours in the U.S. Army (1982-1986 and 1999-2002), where she earned the rank of lieutenant colonel. A physician by training, she was the first female interventional cardiologist at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. She is survived by her son, Lee; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and granddaughters, Elisabetta and Louisa. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel