Dr. Grant Murray passed away on Nov. 11, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Trudy Grant; loving father of Dr. Bradley (Monee) Grant, Dr. Schuyler (Margi) Grant, Stephanie (Gary) Knauer, Darryl (Susan) Grant and Valerie Grant; and devoted grandfather of Alana, Jordana (JP), Shiri (Tyler) and Aliza, Gabrielle, Ari, Jacob, Avi, Alec (Jamie), Makayla and Brayden; cherished great-grandfather of Everett and Kruzman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, (t2t.org) and JSSA (jssa.org).

