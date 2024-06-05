Dr. Harold I. Rodman of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away at home on May 26, at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jane Cohn Rodman; his two children, Kim Rodman Aronson and Pam Rodman Paro; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Jamie, Hannah and Emily; and two son -in- laws, Jeff Paro and Zvi Aronson.

Hal grew up in Baltimore the youngest of three siblings. He received his premedical degree at John Hopkins University, where he graduated with biochemistry honors and was elected to the Phi Lambda Upsilon national honorary chemical society. He obtained his medical degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Following his medical internship at Baltimore City Hospital, he served two years as a captain in the Army Medical Corps, stationed at the Pentagon.

He spent a year at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Medical Center in eye pathology. During his residency training at the Washington Hospital Center, he won first prize in the Dr. Harry Katz competition for best research paper. Rodman was board certified in ophthalmology and had a practice for 42 years in Silver Spring, Maryland. He published numerous papers and taught classes at the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

He served as past president of the Section of Ophthalmology of the D.C. Medical Society and past vice chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology of the Washington Hospital Center. Rodman was a former chairman of the Board of Directors of the Washington National Eye Center and is chief (emeritus) of the Uveitis Clinic at Georgetown University Washington Hospital training program.

He was awarded the Golden Apple for excellence in teaching by the eye residents at the Washington Hospital Center. Hal was an all-around mensch and rock of our family. His calmness, sense of humor and intelligence was admired by all.

His passions were tennis, bike riding, bridge, baking, reading and listening to jazz music. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Family suggests donations in Dr. Harold Rodman’s memory to Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington or Needy Sick Fund at Washington Hospital Center for Department of Ophthalmology.