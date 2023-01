On Dec. 23, 2022, Dr. Harris M. Kenner, of North Bethesda. Beloved partner of Nancy O’Keefe; devoted father of Karen (Sandy) Friedman, Michael Kenner and Beth (Chris DeMassa) Kenner; loving grandfather of Jodi, Laura, Tyler, Jason, Melissa and Kevin. Dr. Kenner was a longtime respected physician within the community. Donations may be made to JSSA (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel