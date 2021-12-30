Dr. Howard Kane, of Clarksville, passed away suddenly on Dec. 3, at the age of 68. Dr. Kane was born in Scranton, Pa., attended the University of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate studies, the Pennsylvania College of Optometry and Hahnemann (now Drexel University) College of Medicine. He was board certified in ophthalmology and specialized in glaucoma. He is survived by his loving sons Robert and Samuel Kane; and sister, Linda Hofberg (Julien). He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Aimée Kane; and parents, Albert and Shirley Kane. He was a devoted brother-in-law to Aimée’s sisters, Wendy (Michael) and Marcia (Joel), and the most entertaining and loving uncle ever to David, Aaron, Alex, Joshua and Hayley. He is survived by his devoted companion, Catherine.

Contributions may be sent to the Visionary Foundation online at (visionaryfoundation.net).