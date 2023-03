On March 3, Dr. Irving Mizus, of Chevy Chase, passed away. Beloved husband of Dr. Deborah Litman; devoted father of Dr. Marisa Mizus and Mrs. Lauren Mizus-Anderson; loving brother of Mrs. Marlene Slotnik and Mr. Sheldon Mizus; cherished grandfather of Jason Marek, Michael Marek, Benjamin Marek and Theo Anderson. Contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org).

