Dr. Irwin Stuart ‘Bobby’ Feldman

Dr. Irwin Stuart Feldman, of Potomac and Lewes, Del., died on May 1. He was 79. A native Washingtonian, he graduated from the Hebrew Academy, George Washington University, Georgetown University Dental School and Northwestern University Dental School. He opened his own orthodontic practice in Falls Church in 1968. He was a president of the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity Northern Virginia chapter, a member of B’nai Israel Congregation and a past president of Seaside Jewish Community.

Irwin is survived by his wife, Marilyn J. Feldman; his children, Jennifer (Samuel) Block, Melissa Feldman and Seth (Leslie Frieden) Feldman; his siblings, Dr. Marvin Jack Feldman, Roberta (Dr. Robert) Liebenberg and Dr. Lawrence (Orly Korat) Feldman; his grandchildren, Paul, Lauren, Megan, Alicia and Ilana; and his in-laws, Karen Norris and Marjorie (Lawrence Krevor) Norris. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.