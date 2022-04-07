Dr. Jerome “Jerry” Hantman, 80, died at home in Columbia on March 28, 2022. He was a cardiologist and hospital administrator. The progression of Parkinson’s disease, which necessitated his retirement in 2014, led to his death.

Dr. Hantman was the beloved husband of Irene (Saunders Goldstein) Hantman; devoted father to David (Jamie Brown), Joshua and Deborah Hantman; and loving grandfather of Emma Hantman. Dr. Hantman is also survived by his brother, Arnold (Sheila Feiler); and sister, Carol (Salem) Leaman; nieces, Leslie Hantman Smith, Lisa Hantman Brooks (Tsachee Zilberfarb), Rachel Leaman and Jennifer (Temchine) Kaweblum; nephews, Aaron (Amy Katz) Leaman, Raven Coleman-Brooks, Benjamin Temchine (Mikela Seligman) and Michael Temchine (Eliza Feller); great-nephews, Cooper Smith, Ian Leaman, Asher Temchine, Jonah Temchine and Jesse Temchine; and great-niece, Ahuva Kaweblum. An earlier marriage to the late Sue-Ellen (Wolfson Beck) Hantman ended in divorce.

Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741; Jewish Federation of Howard County, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Ste. 400, Columbia, MD 21044; or Howard Hospital Foundation, 5755 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.