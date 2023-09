On Sept. 6, Dr. Joel Stephen Hirschhorn, of Chevy Chase, passed away at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Jaqueline M. Rams, and by his daughters, Terri Hayes and Lesa Stewart. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Babus, and by his parents, Blanche and Leon Hirschhorn. Contributions may be made to Suburban Hospital (suburbanhospital.org).

