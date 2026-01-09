Dr. Julius Bowen

Dr. Julius I. Bowen passed away on Jan. 8 at the age of 95. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 7, 1930.

Physicist and Renaissance man. Graduate of Syracuse University and Catholic University, his career in applied physics spanned nearly 60 years in Bell Labs, NOL, Raff Associates and the Applied Physics Lab of Johns Hopkins University.

Surviving family members, daughters: Lisa Wright and Melanie Levit, spouse Shirley Levin, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. First wife: Jeanne Bowen (died 2008) and father to Steven Bowen (died 2012).

