Dr. Larry Silver

Dr. Larry B. Silver, M.D., a pioneering child and adolescent psychiatrist, renowned author and tireless advocate for children with learning disabilities and ADHD, passed away on April 7 at the age of 92. A resident of the Washington, D.C., area for most of his life, Dr. Silver’s career spanned over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the field of mental health and the lives of countless families.

Born in Washington, D.C. to Abraham and Ida Silver, Dr. Silver grew up in a large and loving extended family. He graduated from Eastern High School and George Washington University before attending Howard University Medical School. In 1957, he married Clara Meyerovitch, and together they raised three children.

Dr. Silver was widely recognized as a preeminent authority on the psychological and social impacts of neurologically based disorders. His professional journey was marked by significant leadership roles, including serving as the acting director and deputy director of the National Institute of Mental Health and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine. He later served as clinical professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine, where he also directed the training program in child and adolescent psychiatry. Dr. Silver maintained a private practice in the Washington, D.C. area for over 30 years. He was known among his patients and colleagues for his warmth, his tireless efforts to improve the quality of life for children and his firm belief that with the right support, every child could succeed. He authored more than 150 publications, most notably the seminal book, “The Misunderstood Child: Understanding and Coping with Your Child’s Learning Disabilities,” which became a foundational resource for families navigating the education system.

While many knew Dr. Silver for his extraordinary professional accomplishments, to his family he was the heart of everything, the anchor that held them all together. He brought laughter and warmth into every room he entered. He loved to play, to be silly and to meet each family member exactly where they were — recognizing their strengths, celebrating who they were becoming and always knowing when to offer a helping hand, a few encouraging words or a joke delivered with a deadpan expression and a twinkle in his eye. He would play with his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews for hours on end. He never lost the childlike part of himself, and it was this quality that allowed him to connect with everyone from the youngest to the oldest.

Larry was also the perfect counterpart to his wife, Clara. Where she was steady, he was playful; where she was serious, he brought silliness. Their banter, their balance and their deep partnership created the foundation of their family and set the tone for the love they all shared.

Dr. Silver is survived by his wife of 68 years, Clara Silver; his children Dana Silver (Michael Schweitzer), Caren Shein (Mitchell) and son-in-law Scott Wheeler; his grandchildren Justin Schweitzer (Molly), Noah Schweitzer (Kayla Conaty), Erin Silver Wheeler (Pasha Belenky), Ethan Silver Wheeler and Alana Prato Shein (Chris), Leah Shein and Elliot Shein (Amanda); and so many loving extended family members. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marla Silver, and his sister, Helen Hollander. He was the head of a large, loving tribe and his memory will forever be one of profound love and playfulness.

Donations in Larry’s memory can be made to the Learning Disabilities Association of America. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.